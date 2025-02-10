Havant MP Alan Mak meets local apprentices ahead of National Apprenticeship Week

By Alan Mak
Contributor
Published 10th Feb 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST
Havant MP Alan Mak met apprentices from locally-based defence and aerospace company Lockheed Martin ahead of National Apprenticeship Week (10-16 February).

He spoke to them during an annual Parliamentary event to celebrate the vital contributions of apprenticeships to the UK economy and securing our future workforce.

Most Popular

The reception was organised by ADS, the trade association for the aerospace, defence, security and space industries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Apprentices present included a group from Lockheed Martin, whose UK Rotary and Mission Systems division HQ is at Langstone Park in Havant.

Alan Mak MP with apprentices from Lockheed Martinplaceholder image
Alan Mak MP with apprentices from Lockheed Martin

Staff there play a central role in delivering and maintaining customers' defence capability at home and abroad.

Mr Mak said: “It was a pleasure to meet apprentices from the Havant Constituency. Apprenticeships are a fantastic pathway into high-paid, high-skilled careers and it was great to hear this first-hand.

He added: “Apprenticeships deliver a brighter future for young people across our area and for the country by ensuring our workforce have the skills they need."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year Mr Mak will be holding his 10th annual Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair on Friday 19 September at Bedhampton Community Centre.

He explained: "Every year I bring together employers and organisations able to offer work and training opportunities with local people who are seeking employment, a change of career or career advice.

"Admission is free, you can drop in at any point during the Fair and stay for as long or as little as you want.

"I am especially keen to encourage our local young people and those starting out in the world of work to attend the Fair, as this is a good opportunity to engage with many employers who can offer job and apprenticeship opportunities locally."

Related topics:Alan MakLockheed MartinHavant
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice