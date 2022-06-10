Alan Mak visited Hayling Island Post Office to welcome new postmaster Harry Sanghera to his post at Elm Grove.

Mr Sanghera replaces the outgoing postmaster Andrew Altendorf.

Alan Mak was keen to see how Harry was settling into his new role, and offered his support.

MP Alan Mak met Harry Sanghera, the new Hayling Island Postmaster, and his two staff Val and Gloria.

He said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Harry to Hayling Island as the new postmaster, and I want to wish Harry the best of luck in his new role. Val and Gloria are very experienced and Harry is joining a great team and a much valued local post office.’