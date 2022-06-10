Havant MP welcomes new postmaster to Hayling Island post office

A HAVANT MP has welcomed a new postmaster to his role at Hayling Island following a special visit.

By Hollie Busby
Friday, 10th June 2022, 1:56 pm

Alan Mak visited Hayling Island Post Office to welcome new postmaster Harry Sanghera to his post at Elm Grove.

Mr Sanghera replaces the outgoing postmaster Andrew Altendorf.

Alan Mak was keen to see how Harry was settling into his new role, and offered his support.

MP Alan Mak met Harry Sanghera, the new Hayling Island Postmaster, and his two staff Val and Gloria.

He said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Harry to Hayling Island as the new postmaster, and I want to wish Harry the best of luck in his new role. Val and Gloria are very experienced and Harry is joining a great team and a much valued local post office.’

New postmaster Harry Sanghera said: ‘Thank you Alan for coming to visit me and my team at the Post Office. In my short time I have already been made to feel very welcome on Hayling Island, and want to thank the fantastic local community who I am very happy to serve.’

