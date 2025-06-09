A new Havant bungalow that will be seen like the Pyramids of Egypt above neighbours’ fences has been given the green light.

Havant Borough Council’s planning committee granted permission for the new two-bedroom, self-build bungalow project in the rear of the owner’s existing garden, called The Dell.

Builder Michael Brambles has an existing house at 10 Portsdown Hill Road, which the committee heard is in a backland position, surrounded by neighbours’ gardens and accessed from a private road, off Portsdown Hill Road.

The council officer Tina Pickup said the proposed bungalow, a double backland site, will be built lower than the gardens of neighbours’ homes at Pennant Hills. The peaks of the roofs of the new bungalow will look like “the top of the Pyramids” over the fence from the garden of 19 Pennant Hills – as “only the top one metre” of the roofs are seen.

Neighbour Councillor Philippa Gray (Lib Dem, Bedhampton) said the house was being built at the bottom of her garden. While she was not objecting to the plans from who she called her “model neighbour”, it had been a contentious application for the neighbourhood, with most matters now resolved.

Regarding noise, Cllr Gray asked that a suitable driveway material be used to reduce noise, and during construction consideration be given to the neighbours who are a mix of elderly, families with small children and people who work from home.

There had been seven representations received on the original plans, six objections and one in support with a further five objections on amended plans – all from eight addresses.

Mr Brambles said he worked with officers on this second application, to find the best site in his garden and layout for the new house he intends to occupy with his wife once built.

A drawing of the bungalow at 10 Portsdown Hill Road, Havant | Signature Design Architecture/LDRS

During construction, he said he would work with neighbours, “knocking on all their doors to let them know about deliveries, etc.”

Councillor Elaine Schimba (Con, Hart Plain) said: “In regard with the noise of construction, listening to the applicant, he will be more than considerate. There is plenty of space for a garden as well as the bungalow.”

Although there is plenty of room for a bungalow which will have a 30-foot rear garden itself, it was all about making lessen the visibility of the house for neighbours the members heard.

The officer explained there is back-to-back separation of 33 metres to the rear of the homes in Brooklands Road and over 70 metres from the rear of homes on Woodville Road. From 19 Pennant Hills there was 8m from the rear to the side of the proposed garage, and about 14.5m away from the proposed bungalow.

Road access to Mr Brambles’ house is via The Dell and the correct postal address is 10 Portsdown Hill Road despite the house being known as The Dell, said the council officer.