Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Earlier this year, Portsmouth Water introduced a plan to tunnel a portion of the pipeline route using micro-tunnelling technology, minimising disruptions to communities and the environment compared to the traditional “open-cut” technique. Since then, the company has identified improvements and is now proposing two separate pipelines. This would improve flexibility in addressing droughts and allow water to flow in and out of the reservoir at the same time.

It was reported that these pipeline routes could disrupt Havant Rugby Football Club as two of their pitches could be excavated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Water wants to hear your views

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Taylor, Portsmouth Water chief executive, said: “We are always looking for opportunities to improve our designs and reduce our impact on local people and the environment. Earlier this year, we shared an exciting new plan to tunnel the majority of the pipeline route instead of digging up public roads and pavements.

“We have now taken this a step further and are consulting on a new proposal to install two pipelines. As well as increasing our resilience, this would mean that if the water recycling scheme were to go ahead in future, the second tunnel could be used.

“We want to be very clear that installing two pipelines would not give Southern Water permission to add recycled water to Havant Thicket Reservoir. They still need to secure separate approval for their Hampshire Water Transfer and Water Recycling scheme and will be consulting the public on this in 2024.”

Residents can provide feedback on Portsmouth Water’s plans online or attend public drop-in events from 10am to 4pm, on November 11 at the, Meridian Shopping Centre, Havant or from 3-6pm, on November 16 at Leigh Park Community Centre, Havant. The feedback collected during this consultation will influence Portsmouth Water’s planning application to Havant Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad