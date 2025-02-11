Free car parking is set to be scrapped across the Havant borough – but there is a warning shops will suffer as a result.

Havant Borough Council’s budget overview and scrutiny committee heard of plans to generate more parking income without putting up charges – but some members warned against it.

Most car parking charges will be going up by 10p per hour across the borough for 2025/26, with more than four hours in car parks such as Civic Centre Road North and Town End House going up by 20p.

The council has three pay and display carparks in Emsworth, ten in Havant, three in Waterlooville, ten in Hayling Island and two in Leigh Park all with different parking charges - and many offering free parking on Sundays and bank holidays.

Cabinet lead for finance Councillor Philippa Gray (Lib Dem, Bedhampton) said there is a review of car parking, and the council might be bringing in changes to car parking charges.

Chief council finance officer Steven Pink said that to increase income, the cabinet is due to discuss proposed changes to car parking fees. Plans suggest changing timings at car parks to extend the hours of charging, introducing charges at car parks which are currently free and ending free Sunday car parking.

Havant Borough Council is planning changes to car parking charges | LDRS

Council budget documents said the money from car parking charges for 2024/25 is lower than anticipated at £110,000.

Conservative Councillor David Keast (Cowplain) said: “Please, please, please do not stick car parking charges up in the local shopping areas; they will simply lose trade if you do that.”

He also pointed out that while the council-owned Waterlooville car park charges £1.20 for one hour, the old Curzon opposite charges £1 for two hours.

He said: “The council should make fees reasonable and not just regard it as a cash cow.”

Wellington Way car park in Waterlooville | Google streetview

Councillor Daniel Berwick (Lab, Havant St. Faith`s) wanted to know about the impact of parking charges on small businesses and customer behaviour. He asked if it meant shoppers went to supermarkets instead for the free parking.

Cllr Gray said people are wedded to their cars and that there was no evidence charges deterred shoppers.

After the meeting, Cllr Keast warned against the piecemeal manner and inconsistency of looking at car parking charges across the borough.

He said: “We should reduce our rates, be competitive and not blindly put up charges.”

Cllr Keast also said parts of the borough have some free parking for half an hour so residents can pop in to shops, and banks and do quick groceries. He said in Emsworth, residents wanted longer and got 45 minutes whereas it was 30 minutes in other places.

During the meeting, Councillor Ann Briggs (Con, Hart Plain) said she enjoyed the free parking at Waterlooville’s old Waitrose car park – enjoying struggling to find a bay in the full car park.

Cllr Jonathan Hulls (Green, Hayling West) requested the “ridiculous” West Beach season parking ticket fee of £440 be reviewed by cabinet as it seemed to be double everywhere else.