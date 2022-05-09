Havant ward boundaries set to change - just days after local election results

The Local Government Boundary Commission has published a draft for a new ward map in the borough, in a bid to better represent the electorate.

Under the new proposals, the number of wards would be cut from 14 to 12, with three councillors for each ward.

The proposed new ward boundaries in Havant. Picture: Local Government Boundary Commission

The most significant change would be in Hayling Island, where Hayling West and the northern part of Hayling East would transformed into a Hayling West and Langstone ward.

Leigh Park would also become two wards, with a proposed Leigh Park East and Leigh Park West to replace Barncroft, Battins and Warren Park.

A public consultation has been launched for members of the public to have their say, which will run for 10 weeks.

Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the Local Government Boundary Commission, said: 'We have drawn up proposals for new wards in Havant. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

'Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.

'It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can e-mail or write to us.

'Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.'

The announcement comes just three days after the local election results were declared in Havant.

In the election, the Conservatives extended an already strong majority in the borough, claiming an additional two seats.

The final two seats went to the Labour Party, which won in St Faiths and Warren Park - the latter being in the proposed redrawn Leigh Park wards.

The boundary commission has a dedicated section on its website where people can see the detail of the proposals and comment on the names of wards and their boundaries.

To give some feedback on the proposals, people can go to consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/29986.