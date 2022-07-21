Havant's new glass recycling banks will let people know when they need emptying

New larger glass recycling banks are being installed across Havant borough to enhance and encourage glass recycling – and they will let the authorities know when they need emptying.

Thursday, 21st July 2022, 4:58 pm

Havant Borough Council, with Norse South East (NSE), has agreed to introduce large 10,700 litre enclosed eye-catching skips that are nine times larger than current glass collection bins.

Fitted with a sensor device, the new glass recycling banks will allow for remote monitoring to reduce the environmental impact of unnecessary repeated collections.

Havant will soon have new glass recycling bins Picture: Adobe

Councillor Lulu Bowerman, the council’s cabinet lead for environmental services, said: ‘I am pleased for the introduction of these new larger glass banks that will allow residents to recycle even more glass.

‘The new technology combined with the increase in size will prevent unsightly and overflowing areas in the borough.

‘It will also reduce the number of trips made to empty the banks, reducing our carbon footprint.’

To find out more about where the new bin locations you can visit: www.havant.gov.uk/glass-recycling-sites.

