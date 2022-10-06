Have your say on plans for new council homes at Wecock Farm, Waterlooville, at two drop-in sessions

Portsmouth City Council is keen to hear feedback on proposals for the Robin Gardens site prioritise low heating bills and wildlife-rich green space.

The sessions will take place on October 13 at Rachel Madocks School from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, and at Connor's Keep on October 14, 9.30am and 10.30am.

Both sessions, open to everyone, will exhibit the initial plans, collect any thoughts expressed and answer any questions about the project. Refreshments will be provided.

The design of the PassivHaus homes planned for Wecock Farm in Waterlooville by Portsmouth City Council

Members of the design team will be on hand at both sessions to talk through the plans.

Cllr Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and preventing homelessness, said: ‘Our initial plans are part of an evolving conversation, and we are keen to ensure that everyone locally is fully involved in shaping the development.

‘The proposal for this site has the potential to deliver great benefits to the Wecock Farm area, including more affordable, energy-efficient and much-needed council housing.

‘We are interested in hearing the community's thoughts and encourage everyone to attend these sessions, provide feedback and raise any questions they may have.’

Located on an existing communal car park to the northwest of Robin Gardens, the development could see four new three-bedroom council homes and 35 new car parking spaces.