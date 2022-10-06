Oliver Shoesmith, 40, of High Street, Aldershot, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 18 August where he pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency and one count of possessing a Class B substance.

He has now been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) at Portsmouth Crown Court.

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Oliver Shoesmith was caught pleasuring himself at Portchester station

At 10am on Wednesday, August 17, Shoesmith got off a train at Portchester station and a member of rail staff noticed him approaching various women waiting on the platform.

He helped a woman carry a pushchair up the station steps while he carried a bag across the front of his body, covering his groin area.

The member of staff returned to her office and spotted Shoesmith on CCTV unzipping his trousers and masturbating, while the woman with the pushchair stood with her young child on the opposite platform.

He attempted to hide what he was doing under his bag and masturbated while staring at women who walked past.

The staff member reported the incident to BTP, and control room operators assisted officers on the ground to find and arrest Shoesmith at the station.

He was also found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

BTP Detective Constable Phil James, said: ‘Shoesmith’s actions prove that he is a threat to women and girls, and I’m pleased to see him swiftly put behind bars after this repulsive incident.

‘I hope his sentence serves as a clear reminder that there is absolutely no place for this behaviour on the railway and we are committed to stamping it out and bringing offenders to justice.

‘If you experience or witness a sexual offence on the network, I urge you to report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. In an emergency always dial 999.