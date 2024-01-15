Hayling Billy Trail set for an all-weather revamp to make it perfect for cyclists and walkers
Hampshire County Council has approved plans to improve the northern section of the popular Hayling Billy Trail, a disused line which links the centre of Havant to the south of Hayling Island. It forms part of the long-distance Shipwrights Way from Farnham to Portsmouth and National Cycle Network 2, which, in the future, will link Dover to Cornwall along the south coast.
Currently, the route is a wide, off-road track and it links Hayling Island to the shops, services, and employment in Havant. From the south of the island to Havant is either a five-mile walk and return by bus or a 10-mile cycle ride. On his decision day (January 15), executive member for countryside and regulatory services councillor Russel Oppenheimer approved the project which is aimed at protecting the north side of the trail from erosion and storm damage caused by being close to the sea.
Cllr Oppenheimer said: “One of the good things is that you will be able to go on the trail with more types of bike; you won’t necessarily need a mountain bike because the surface will be much better. There will be economic development for Hampshire from tourism. People will also start to commute through the Trail. The whole community is going to be delighted with the project.”
Cllr Jackie Branson said: “I use it a lot. My family cycle down it very regularly. One of the real benefits, which I hope happens, is you get cyclists off the one road of Hayling.”
The improvements to the northern section of the existing Hayling Billy Trail will have an estimated cost of £600,000, using money from the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund scheme. With the project, the county council aims to create a “2.5/3-metre-wide all-weather” surface for walkers and cyclists, with a separate unsurfaced path for equestrian use. Work is expected to begin on the section from the Victoria Road shoreline car park (near the Esso Garage) northwards to where the trail emerges onto Havant Road, covering more than 1.2 km of the route.
In the future, the council said it hopes to improve the 4.5km off-road section on Hayling Island. This will create a continuous off-road route along the entire length of the Hayling Billy Trail, from the Northern Car Park to Sinah Lane. The council said work will start in the summer to avoid disturbing the “nationally important populations” of over-wintering birds.