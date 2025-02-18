A fishing tackle shop is seeking permission for a mural on its outside wall in Hayling Island’s town centre.

The applicant is Hampshire County Council’s Councillor Lance Quantrill.

Mick’s Fishing Tackle shop at 9-11 Mengham Road will use part of its logo for the mural design to advertise the site’s location.

The mural design for Mick's Fishing Tackle shop in Mengham Road, Hayling Island | Havant Borough Council planning documents/LDRS

The west-facing wall of 9 Mengham Road will carry a colour painted mural of a fisherman, 3.6 metres high within a space of 4 metres by 4 metres, with no text or background, said the planning application documents.

The shop has recently won a small business and community award from Havant’s Conservative MP Alan Mak.

Social media says it is “Hayling Island’s premier fishing tackle shop” and stocks all major brands including Penn, Korda, Nash, and Fox and everything from rods to clothing and from boots to fishing equipment.

Consultee Hampshire Highways did not object to the mural and said it was not likely to offer a distraction to drivers in its town centre location.

Havant Borough Council’s planning department is set to decide on application reference APP/24/00738 by March 18.