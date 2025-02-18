Hayling Island: eye-catching fisherman mural could soon be brightening up Mick’s Fishing Tackle shop

By Noni Needs

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 13:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A fishing tackle shop is seeking permission for a mural on its outside wall in Hayling Island’s town centre.

The applicant is Hampshire County Council’s Councillor Lance Quantrill.

Mick’s Fishing Tackle shop at 9-11 Mengham Road will use part of its logo for the mural design to advertise the site’s location.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The mural design for Mick's Fishing Tackle shop in Mengham Road, Hayling IslandThe mural design for Mick's Fishing Tackle shop in Mengham Road, Hayling Island
The mural design for Mick's Fishing Tackle shop in Mengham Road, Hayling Island | Havant Borough Council planning documents/LDRS

The west-facing wall of 9 Mengham Road will carry a colour painted mural of a fisherman, 3.6 metres high within a space of 4 metres by 4 metres, with no text or background, said the planning application documents.

The shop has recently won a small business and community award from Havant’s Conservative MP Alan Mak.

See the latest new developments for Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant

Social media says it is “Hayling Island’s premier fishing tackle shop” and stocks all major brands including Penn, Korda, Nash, and Fox and everything from rods to clothing and from boots to fishing equipment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Consultee Hampshire Highways did not object to the mural and said it was not likely to offer a distraction to drivers in its town centre location.

Havant Borough Council’s planning department is set to decide on application reference APP/24/00738 by March 18.

Related topics:Hayling IslandHavant Borough CouncilPlanning permissionLocal Democracy Reporting Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice