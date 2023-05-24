EG group has submitted plans to Havant Borough Council for the redevelopment of the service station on 181 Havant Road. The site currently has a petrol filling station, a Spar convenience shop and a small standalone unit occupied by Greggs.

The plans, if approved, would provide a kiosk store with an integrated drive-through, 33 parking spaces and eight EV charging points.

Planning documents state the current station ‘is tired in appearance’ and that the applicant ‘has identified a requirement’ to improve the facility.

The garage is set for a new look

It reads: ‘The kiosk store is of limited scale and the facility does not offer a more comprehensive food and beverage offer via drive thru provision akin to more contemporary roadside sites.

‘The proposals will ensure a significant betterment including utilisation of existing redundant, brownfield land within the site.

‘The proposed development will combine a high-quality design with sustainable development practices.

‘The EV charges will be ultra-fast in nature so that a beneficial charge can be gained by those using the facility.

‘Each EV charger will have a canopy including PV panels which will reduce draw on the national grid. PV panels will also be located on the roof of the proposed kiosk store.

‘Finally, the proposed development will result in economic benefits in the form of significant job creation in the form of circa 15 additional positions.

