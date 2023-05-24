News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Hayling Island petrol station could be refurbished with new electric vehicle charging points

Hayling Island could be getting a refurbished petrol station with a larger drive-through shop and electric vehicle (EV) charging points.
By Toby Paine
Published 24th May 2023, 23:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 23:06 BST

EG group has submitted plans to Havant Borough Council for the redevelopment of the service station on 181 Havant Road. The site currently has a petrol filling station, a Spar convenience shop and a small standalone unit occupied by Greggs.

The plans, if approved, would provide a kiosk store with an integrated drive-through, 33 parking spaces and eight EV charging points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning documents state the current station ‘is tired in appearance’ and that the applicant ‘has identified a requirement’ to improve the facility.

The garage is set for a new lookThe garage is set for a new look
The garage is set for a new look
Most Popular

It reads: ‘The kiosk store is of limited scale and the facility does not offer a more comprehensive food and beverage offer via drive thru provision akin to more contemporary roadside sites.

‘The proposals will ensure a significant betterment including utilisation of existing redundant, brownfield land within the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The proposed development will combine a high-quality design with sustainable development practices.

‘The EV charges will be ultra-fast in nature so that a beneficial charge can be gained by those using the facility.

‘Each EV charger will have a canopy including PV panels which will reduce draw on the national grid. PV panels will also be located on the roof of the proposed kiosk store.

‘Finally, the proposed development will result in economic benefits in the form of significant job creation in the form of circa 15 additional positions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘This represents a net gain in employment provision and comprises a material consideration in the determination of the application.’

ALSO READ: What it's like to cycle in Portsmouth

Related topics:Hayling IslandHavant Borough CouncilGreggsPortsmouth