“Her Name Was Chloe Holland” campaign given boost by Portsmouth councillor's headshaving fundraiser

Hundreds of pounds has been raised by a city councillor who shaved his head in support of a campaign by the family of domestic abuse victim Chloe Holland.
By Toby Paine
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:52 GMT
A local fundraiser hosted by the Williams Trade Counter helped generate over £460 for the “Her Name Was Chloe Holland” campaign which advocates for manslaughter by coercive control to be made a statutory offence. Sharon Holland initiated the campaign after her daughter, from Portsmouth, took her own life in February 2023 after a year of abuse by her partner Marc Masterton, formerly of Montgomerie Road in Southsea. He was jailed for 41 months for coercive and controlling behaviour.

The heartfelt event saw the local Lord Mayor Tom Coles shaving Cllr Raymond Dent’s head to raise funds for the cause in addition to a winter BBQ. The event saw cross-party support from local councillors who joined in the fight against domestic abuse.

Cllr Dent said: “The collective effort put forth by the community in supporting the ‘Her Name Was Chloe Holland’ campaign is a testament to our shared commitment to addressing domestic abuse. Events like these remind us of the power of community solidarity and the positive change we can achieve when we come together. I am proud to have been a part of this initiative.”

The fundraiser was in aid of the campaign to change the law in the wake of Chloe Holland's deathThe fundraiser was in aid of the campaign to change the law in the wake of Chloe Holland's death
The fundraiser was in aid of the campaign to change the law in the wake of Chloe Holland's death

Sharon Holland thanked the community for its “heart-warming” and “overwhelming” support. “The dedication of Williams Trade Counter, Councillor Raymond Dent, the Lord Mayor, and our local councillors in raising awareness and funds for the ‘Her Name Was Chloe Holland’ campaign is deeply appreciated. Thank you to everyone who contributed. Your support brings us one step closer to creating a world where no one has to endure the pain that Chloe experienced.”

The event proceeds will directly support the “Her Name Was Chloe Holland” campaign, aiding Sharon Holland’s efforts to raise awareness and advocate for legislative change. Anyone who wishes to donate to the campaign can do so here.

A parliamentary petition calling on the government to create a specific statutory offence of manslaughter by coercive or controlling behaviour has received over 13,500 signatures. The government also announced this week that laws will be strengthened to recognise the link between domestic abuse and suicide. This could result in better investigations and more perpetrators facing justice.

