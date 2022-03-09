Figures provided by Hampshire County Council show there are 29 families in permanent accommodation across the county, with an additional 35 families in temporary lodgings.

The news comes as Hampshire also gears up to take in Ukrainian refugees, should the government require the county to share some of the load.

Mohammed Nasir, 31, fled Afghanistan when the Taliban took control last year, and now lives with his family in Hampshire. Picture: George Baxter / IRC

Incoming Afghan refugees have received plenty of support from the county council, charities and residents alike, which has eased their transition into life in a new country.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire County Council said: 'The county council continues to work alongside local partners to support Afghan evacuee families.

'Efforts continue both nationally and locally to find suitable housing for those in the latter group – this could be within Hampshire or beyond the county.

'Over the past months the support provided has been tailored to meet individual families’ needs and may comprise, health assistance, help with school places and other educational matters, dedicated social care support for more vulnerable family members, as well as universal services such as benefits advice from national agencies.'

In December last year there were 171 Afghans in temporary accommodation in Hampshire.

Through the government's Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, 5,000 people are being resettled in the UK this year, with an additional 20,000 in the next few years.

The scheme formally opened on January 6, and prioritises those who have supported UK armed forces over the past two decades, then vulnerable Afghans such as women, children and members of of LGBT+ community.

The Home Office says the government has also granted visas to 300 Ukrainian refugees.

