A significant regeneration programme is being organised by Fareham Borough Council (FBC) to get more people using the high street. The new community, arts and entertainment venue, Fareham Live, is projected to be a hugely important asset to the town.

New modern parking is being installed alongside it. FBC is also planning to purchase several assets, including one in Fareham Shopping Centre, and is currently in discussions with the current owners.

Over £30m is being injected into a Fareham town centre regeneration project.

Councillor Seán Woodward, FBC council leader, said: ‘We are committed to the long-term regeneration of Fareham town centre and have been making plans over several years for how this may be achieved. People now look to town centres to provide a broader mix of leisure and social activities, as well as retail outlets offering products and services that are not so available online, together with opportunities for town centre living.”

The rise of online shopping and the subsequent collapse of the department store sector has lead to many high street brands disappearing from Fareham altogether. Councillors are providing more resources to reinvent the centre by offering a wide range of entertainment and other services.

A new surface car park is being built following the demolition of the decaying Osborn Road multi-storey car park. Cllr Woodward, Conservative, of Sarisbury Ward, said: “We need to acknowledge that the private sector alone will not bring forward regeneration of Fareham town centre.

Councillor Seán Woodward.

"Instead the Council will be leading on harnessing the resources of both the public and private sector to help deliver effective regeneration over the coming years. This injection of over £30m of funding is just the start of ensuring that the town centre delivers what the residents of Fareham need for the future.

"Looking ahead we will be taking the important step of seeking early views from all parts of the local community on the regeneration opportunities that lie ahead.”