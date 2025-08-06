Historic building to be restored with heritage funding

Treadgolds

A historic building in Portsea is set for vital repairs thanks to nearly half a million pounds in new government-backed funding aimed at rescuing heritage at risk across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The John Pounds Community Trust has been awarded £485,200 towards the restoration of Treadgolds, a Grade II listed building, as part of the £15m Heritage at Risk Capital Fund.

The money will go towards essential roof repairs to help preserve the site on Bishop Street in Charles Dickens ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treadgolds is one of 37 buildings and sites across England benefiting from the one-year repair fund, which is led by Historic England and funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The scheme prioritises sites in disadvantaged areas, aiming to support local economies through job creation, education, and community enterprise.

Built during the Queen Anne period using surplus dockyard materials, Treadgolds has served many functions – houses, an ironmonger’s, shop, warehouse – and remains a site of local significance.

The John Pounds Community Trust has already converted part of the building and courtyard for community use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new funding will enable replacement of the roof coverings and lead gutters, repairs to rooflights and chimneys, and natural insulation to improve climate resilience.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “Treadgolds is a fundamental part of the history of Portsmouth, and its continued restoration will breathe new life and purpose into this much-loved building for local residents and visitors alike.

“That’s why I was proud to support the John Pounds Community Trust in their application for this grant, and I am delighted they have been awarded this money for crucial repairs.

“The past success of the project has shown there is a viable future use for the building supporting the local community. I am pleased this grant brings that future one step closer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Brennan, Director of Regions at Historic England, said: “This initiative will not only boost economic growth but also create amazing opportunities for people in some of the nation’s most disadvantaged areas. We’re thrilled to support projects that harness the power of heritage to make a real difference where it’s needed most.”

Baroness Twycross, Heritage Minister, added: “We are delivering on our Plan for Change, through the Heritage at Risk Fund, by breathing new life into treasured places, buildings and monuments across the country, helping to increase opportunities and ensuring that future generations have access to our rich heritage.”

The Heritage at Risk Capital Fund runs alongside Historic England’s existing Heritage at Risk programme and targets sites in urgent need of intervention.