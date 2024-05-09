Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A historic building in Gosport could be revamped and restored to its former glory after it was gutted by fire four years ago.

Heathfield Care Homes Ltd wants to renovate, alter and extend the fire-damaged grade II-listed Anglesey Lodge into a 42-bedroom care home. If plans are given the green light, the project aims to create 20 full-time and 60 part-time jobs at the home for 42 residents.

The site sits in nearly 1.5 acres of ‘neglected former residential garden’ and 14 trees across four groups would be removed – three of which are “good quality”, plans submitted to Gosport Borough Council said.

Anglesey Lodge is a quarter of a mile away from the Solent, north of Alverstoke village and borders Stokes Bay Road to the rear with access from Anglesey Road. The building, which has been used as a private home, housing to naval officers and most recently a county council children’s home, went up in flames on November 6, 2020 and has stood vacant ever since.

Anglesey Lodge, Alverstoke Picture: Plum Architects Ltd

The design, access and heritage statement said that despite “intensive marketing”, the building has not found a viable use and continues to deteriorate. “It is clear that without a commercially sustainable use, the present structure is in danger of being lost,” it said, adding the firm runs two well-regarded care facilities in the area; Tudor Lodge in Fareham and Canford Manor in Lee-on-the-Solent.

If planning permission and listed building consent are granted, Mr and Mrs Jane Palmer of Heathfield Care Homes will be able to create the 42-room care home by partially converting and adding a two-storey extension to the lodge. Associated facilities will be created by partial demolition of the grade II-listed building with altering and restoring elements of it. Vehicular access onto Anglesey Road and the felling of trees by removing their tree preservation orders are also needed.

The current building is 345.12 square metres, but after demolition and rebuilding, there will be 1492.89 square metres of floor space by adding 25 rooms and changing the use/demolishing of 17. The demolition schematic shows the 1830-1940 extensions of single and two-storey buildings with a combination of flat and pitched roofs will be demolished. Documents said: “All heavily fire damaged, unsafe and beyond realistic renovation. Removal of damaged extensions will enable original structure to be preserved and brought back to a maintained use.”

Flames tear through Anglesey Lodge in Gosport. This was the view from the fire service's aerial ladder platform. Picture: Rob Gargaro

The plans propose the slate roof to be replaced by Spanish slate. The external walls, currently painted render and asbestos cladding panels, will instead be cream and grey render. The timber window frames and doors will be painted to match.