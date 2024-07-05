Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrats have gained Winchester and Eastleigh from the Conservatives in a historic win for the party which has won 71 seats nationwide.

The Conservatives have held the city of Winchester since 2010 and Eastleigh since 2013. However, the elections gave victory to both Lib Dem candidates in the two constituencies.

In Winchester, Danny Chambers was announced as the winner with 29,939 votes, beating Tory candidate Flick Drummond with 16,118 votes. The latter was formerly Portsmouth South’s MP from 2015 to 2017 and had represented Meon Valley, now rejigged and called Hamble Valley, since 2019.

During his speech, Mr Chambers said that his party vision for Winchester is that everyone “receives the physical and mental health care they require” and that “no one should left in a hospital bed for the lack of a social care package”.

Danny Chambers

Meanwhile, in Eastleigh, Liz Jarvis was declared the winner with 15,970 votes against the 14,424 for Conservative candidate Sam Joynson. She now takes over the constituency which had been held by Tory Paul Holmes, who won the new constituency of Hamble Valley after boundary changes.

In her winning speech, she thanked Eastleigh residents for speaking with her and sharing their concerns and hopes for the future.

“I know that many of you were let down and taken for granted by an out-of-touch Conservative government,” she said. “To everyone here in Eastleigh, no matter how you voted in this election, you have my word, I will fight for you all year round. I promise to be your local champion in parliament. I am truly humbled by the faith the people of Eastleigh have put in tonight.”

With a landslide win, the Labour Party starts its legislature with 412 seats in the House of Commons after 14 years of Tory leadership.

Liz Jarvis

The now-Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in his first speech that the country has voted “decisively for change, for national renewal, and to return politics to public service”.

He added: “These wounds, these lack of trust, can only be healed by actions, not words. We can make a start today with the simple acknowledgement that public services are a privilege. And that your government should treat every single person in this country with respect.” “Our work is urgent – and we begin it today.”

Earlier in the morning, Rishi Sunak resigned as prime minister and said he would also step down as Conservative Party leader, but not immediately.

“I have heard your anger,” he said in his last speech outside No 10. “To the country, I would like to say first and foremost I am sorry.