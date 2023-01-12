Members of the city council’s planning committee will be asked to approve the scheme submitted by Surrey-based developer Warblington Street Limited for the Mary Rose and Dragon in St George’s Road when they meet on Wednesday, January 18.

A report by council planning officers said design revisions made since the application was submitted in September have made the proposal acceptable.

Located in St George’s Road, Old Portsmouth, The Mary Rose and Dragon was once owned by Brickwoods and before that was a Pike Spicer brewery pub.

‘The front enclosure has been revised and would be constructed of masonry to match the existing building and masonry has been added above the revised front entrance to the retail unit,’ it said. ‘Further, the change of use would, in itself, not require planning permission and would secure a long term viable use of the site and would represent an acceptable form of development.’

The proposal includes minor changes to the front of the building, to allow new doors to be installed and a rear extension to facilitate the creation of two two-bed flats on the upper floor.

‘The site is currently vacant and not maintained,’ a statement submitted on behalf of the developer with its application said. ‘It does not provide any positive contribution to St George’s Road or the quality of residential environment in the surrounding area.

‘The [Old Portsmouth] conservation area has a very limited range of food shops, other than a couple convenience stores. The proposal will benefit the

community with a new proposed convenience retail store.’

The Mary Rose pub dates back to 1883 and underwent a major refurbishment to mark its 100th anniversary in 1984, having been previously called the Gloucester Hotel. It became The Dragon Chinese restaurant in 2005.

The decision to bring the building back into use has been welcomed by Friends of Old Portsmouth.