Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band delights crowds as first gig hailed as a success
‘FROM the first few chords we played everyone went crazy’.
Stone Cold Chili Peppers is the newest band on the block and immediately delighted crowds with their first performance at the Emporium Bar, Southsea on January 7.
The band, which is a tribute to the world-famous American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, came together on the off chance and the founder of the band, Sam Brawn, has witnessed his dream come true.
The tribute band is formed of Sam, who plays guitar, Andrew Styles as the front man, John Deacon, who plays bass and Joe Barber, who is the drummer.
Sam, 33, said: ‘When I was 12, I first gigged my first Red Hot Chili Peppers song in a talent show and that kind of kick started my love for the band so after that I was in a couple bands in my teen years as a drummer and it was only until my 20’s that I started teaching myself guitar.
‘John is my best friend and was my best man at my wedding and we have played in three other bands together, so we have been making music together for eight years so it was because we both love Red Hot Chili Peppers, and he is an amazing bass player.’
The pair began their mission to start a tribute band up before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and previously had a different drummer and singer, but when the pandemic struck and lockdowns began, it put a spanner in their musical works.
Last year, the pair began their search again, and found Joe Barber, who they already knew, but it was the front man that they had difficulty finding.
The group had ten rehearsals on and off and they spent six months going over their parts of the songs, and when the time came, they had an hour and a half gig at the Emporium where they performed 17 songs.
Sam said: ‘The day came to put on the show and it was bigger than we dreamed of at the time. We had a lot of friends and family come and support us.
‘From the first few chords we played, everyone went crazy. As soon as we started playing, they were behind us 100 per cent. It was like being in a band that had already established that fan base. It was lovely.
‘We are hoping to get a set of local fans and playing at some nice venues around Portsmouth, the venue have already said they want us back soon, and we definitely want to get into the festival scene.
‘I love Victorious festival, I have played there for five years out of the six or seven and it has been brilliant so I am really excited to see if we can get in there.’
The band have already got a following and they are excited to see what the future holds for them.