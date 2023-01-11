The band, which is a tribute to the world-famous American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, came together on the off chance and the founder of the band, Sam Brawn, has witnessed his dream come true.

Stone Cold Chilli Peppers performing at the Emporium Bar, Southsea, on January 7.

Sam, 33, said: ‘When I was 12, I first gigged my first Red Hot Chili Peppers song in a talent show and that kind of kick started my love for the band so after that I was in a couple bands in my teen years as a drummer and it was only until my 20’s that I started teaching myself guitar.

‘John is my best friend and was my best man at my wedding and we have played in three other bands together, so we have been making music together for eight years so it was because we both love Red Hot Chili Peppers, and he is an amazing bass player.’

The pair began their mission to start a tribute band up before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and previously had a different drummer and singer, but when the pandemic struck and lockdowns began, it put a spanner in their musical works.

Last year, the pair began their search again, and found Joe Barber, who they already knew, but it was the front man that they had difficulty finding.

The group had ten rehearsals on and off and they spent six months going over their parts of the songs, and when the time came, they had an hour and a half gig at the Emporium where they performed 17 songs.

Sam said: ‘The day came to put on the show and it was bigger than we dreamed of at the time. We had a lot of friends and family come and support us.

‘From the first few chords we played, everyone went crazy. As soon as we started playing, they were behind us 100 per cent. It was like being in a band that had already established that fan base. It was lovely.

‘I love Victorious festival, I have played there for five years out of the six or seven and it has been brilliant so I am really excited to see if we can get in there.’