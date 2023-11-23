Low-income households could be granted up to £38,000 for home energy installations including solar panels and air-source heat pumps.

Portsmouth City Council is leading a consortium of 23 councils through The Warmer Homes Projects in a bid to make homes more energy-efficient and affordable. So far in Portsmouth, the scheme has delivered 127 energy-saving measures to 99 homes through various phases of funding offered by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Earlier this year the council unlocked £41.4m under the second phase of the Home Upgrade Grant – the funding is expected to be shared across the consortium, retrofitting up to 2,000 homes.

Speaking at a recent cabinet decision meeting, Councillor Graham Heany said that the funding “is spread very thinly” across the consortium and asked officers about the demand for the scheme.

Grants are on offer to help people make their home more energy efficient in Portsmouth

Officers responded by describing demand as “steady” but that it’s reflective of the amount of work the council does to raise awareness.

The scheme provides, on average, grants of £18,000 per household up to a maximum of £38,000. To be eligible for the scheme owner-occupiers and private renters in off-gas dwellings must have an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of ‘D’ or lower. Total household gross income must be £31,000 or less, or £20,000 after housing costs, or receiving means-tested benefits.

Households in certain areas are automatically eligible, these homes are primarily located in Charles Dickens ward as well as Nelson, Hilsea, Cosham and Paulsgrove. Landlords with more than four properties in their portfolio are ineligible.