Fareham MP Suella Braverman has told the House of Commons that she will not be establishing a migrants’ commissioner — ditching a recommendation made following a scathing review into how the scandal unfolded at the Home Office.

The scandal erupted in 2018 when British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean, were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation, despite having the right to live in Britain. Many lost homes and jobs, and were denied access to healthcare and benefits.

Home secretary Suella Braverman. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ms Braverman said: ‘The Home Office regularly reviews the best way to deliver against the intent of Wendy Williams’ Windrush Lessons Learned review.

‘after considering officials’ advice, I have decided not to proceed with recommendations three [to run reconciliation events], nine [introduce a migrants’ commissioner) and 10 [to review the remit and role of the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration] in their original format.’

On reconciliation events, Ms Braverman said she had been ‘persuaded that there are more effective ways of engaging with those impacted’.

Patrick Vernon, convenor of the Windrush 75 network, described the changes as a ‘slap in the face’.