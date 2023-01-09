Home secretary Suella Braverman could u-turn on promises made after Windrush scandal

According to sources, Fareham MP Suella Braverman plans to go back on a Home Office pledge to create the post of migrants’ commissioner.

The role, recommended following a scathing review into the culture at the Whitehall department, was due to see someone appointed who would be responsible for speaking up for migrants and flagging systemic problems within the UK immigration system. Ms Braverman also reportedly intends to abandon the post-Windrush reform of increasing the powers of the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration (ICIBI).

Home secretary Suella Braverman. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Reconciliation events with members of the Windrush generation, due to be attended by ministers and Home Office staff, will reportedly no longer take place. The Home Office said that it does not comment on leaks.

The reports, with an announcement said to be due to be made next week, come as the Windrush community prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their arrival in Britain this year.

The scandal erupted in 2018 when British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean, were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation, despite having the right to live in Britain. Many lost homes and jobs, and were denied access to healthcare and benefits.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: ‘We have already made good progress against the recommendations, including establishing the Office for the Independent Examiner of Complaints and appointing an independent examiner, and as of the end of October 2022 had paid out or offered £59.58 million on compensation claims.

Jamaican immigrants welcomed by RAF officials from the Colonial Office. Picture: PA/PA Wire

‘We have also held over 200 engagement and outreach events and delivered 120 one-to-one surgeries.

‘We know there is more to do. Many people suffered terrible injustices at the hands of successive governments and we will continue working hard to deliver a Home Office worthy of every community we serve.’