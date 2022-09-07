The Home Secretary leads the Home Office and is responsible for national security, policing and immigration policies.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman leaves 10 Downing Street, London, following the first Cabinet meeting with new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday, September 7 Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Mrs Braverman stood as a candidate for the Tory leadership but was knocked out in one of the early rounds.

Fareham resident, Doreen Pace, 86 said: ‘I don’t know what make of her really, there’s something not quite there I don’t think.

‘We’ve got to give her a chance, it’s all new to her and it’s fair that we let her have a go, I hope she does well but I think she’s a bit soft.’

Pamela Linzey, 81, said: ‘I have no grumbles about her but let’s see if she puts her money where her mouth is.

‘I’m not too hard on immigration, we’ve got a right to take in so many people it’s the illegal ones that are the bother, not the legal ones.

‘The police, we never see them. Do we still have a police force? In my mind they’re thin on the ground.’

David Howard, 61, said: ‘Priti Patel was way too hardline, she was heartless and a bit of a liar as well.

‘I don’t think Suella’s policies will be any worse, she’s got a low base to work from.’

Hattel Ghorab, 33, said: ‘There could be better systems for immigration and refugees, I feel like the measures that Priti Patel has taken are a bit excessive.

‘I hope Suella is a bit more understanding of people's needs.’

Tracy Patrick, 47, said: ‘I don’t know how to take her to be honest because I haven't seen her in person, I would like to meet her one day. More needs to be done for Fareham’

Ed Woodward and wife Dene said they are indifferent to the newly appointed Home Secretary.

Mr Woodward said: ‘We said we would never vote again because of what they did to Boris.

‘I don’t mind Liz Truss, I have nothing against her, it’s the way they got rid of Boris.

‘If we voted him in we should vote him out, that’s democracy.