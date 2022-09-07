Home secretary Suella Braverman: Fareham residents 'don't know what to make' of their MP's appointment by Liz Truss
FAREHAM residents ‘don’t know what to make’ of their MP’s appointment as Home Secretary.
Suella Braverman, MP for Fareham has been appointed to Liz Truss’s cabinet, succeeding Priti Patel as Home Secretary.
Read More
The Home Secretary leads the Home Office and is responsible for national security, policing and immigration policies.
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth departure date from Portsmouth confirmed
-
2
Police release picture of Portsmouth woman beater jailed for attacking partner in her own home
-
3
Female cyclist grabbed and thrown to the ground by man in Redlands Road, Fareham
-
4
Man in his 80s fights for life after being found critically injured on Hayling Island
-
5
'Known shoplifter' prohibited from Boots in Havant after outbursts leaves staff feeling threatened
Mrs Braverman stood as a candidate for the Tory leadership but was knocked out in one of the early rounds.
Fareham resident, Doreen Pace, 86 said: ‘I don’t know what make of her really, there’s something not quite there I don’t think.
‘We’ve got to give her a chance, it’s all new to her and it’s fair that we let her have a go, I hope she does well but I think she’s a bit soft.’
Pamela Linzey, 81, said: ‘I have no grumbles about her but let’s see if she puts her money where her mouth is.
‘I’m not too hard on immigration, we’ve got a right to take in so many people it’s the illegal ones that are the bother, not the legal ones.
‘The police, we never see them. Do we still have a police force? In my mind they’re thin on the ground.’
David Howard, 61, said: ‘Priti Patel was way too hardline, she was heartless and a bit of a liar as well.
‘I don’t think Suella’s policies will be any worse, she’s got a low base to work from.’
Hattel Ghorab, 33, said: ‘There could be better systems for immigration and refugees, I feel like the measures that Priti Patel has taken are a bit excessive.
‘I hope Suella is a bit more understanding of people's needs.’
Tracy Patrick, 47, said: ‘I don’t know how to take her to be honest because I haven't seen her in person, I would like to meet her one day. More needs to be done for Fareham’
Ed Woodward and wife Dene said they are indifferent to the newly appointed Home Secretary.
Mr Woodward said: ‘We said we would never vote again because of what they did to Boris.
‘I don’t mind Liz Truss, I have nothing against her, it’s the way they got rid of Boris.
‘If we voted him in we should vote him out, that’s democracy.
Dene added: ‘I feel like I'm living in a communist country now, I really do.'