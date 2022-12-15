The Royal Navy, French navy, Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats were all involved in a major rescue operation off the Kent coast on Wednesday morning. RNLI lifeboats were launched from Dover at 3.07am, followed by more from Ramsgate and Hastings.

Government sources initially said 43 people were rescued, but the figure has since been revised to 39 after updated information from authorities involved. More than 30 were pulled from the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Manhunt launched to find wanted Daniel Plumstead from Portsmouth

Four people died, and 39 were rescued, after a packed boat with migrants sank in the English Channel yesterday. A search continues for four more people believed to be missing. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Fareham MP Suella Braverman said: 'These are the days that we dread. Crossing the Channel in unseaworthy vessels is a lethally dangerous endeavour. It is for this reason, above all, that we are working so hard to destroy the business model of the people smugglers – evil, organised criminals who treat human beings as cargo.

‘This morning’s tragedy, like the loss of 27 people on one November day last year, is the most sobering reminder possible of why we have to end these crossings.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a joint statement with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, Ms Braverman noted the UK-French efforts to tackle illegal migration and resolve ‘with our European neighbours, to intensify our police, border and judicial cooperation’.

Nikolai Posner, communications officer for Utopia 56 which helps migrants in Calais, said a 22-second WhatsApp voice note was left at around 2am UK time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the message, a man can be heard saying there was water inside the boat with “families and kids” on board, Mr Posner told PA.

He said: ‘It was clearly an emergency, he was calling for help – in the background of the message we can hear babies screaming.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

In audio of the voice note, obtained by Channel 4 News, a man can be heard saying: ‘We’re in a boat and we have a problem. Please help. We have children and families in a boat. Water is coming in. We don’t have anything for this, for feeling safety. Please help me bro. Please, please. We are in the water. We have a family.’