Home secretary Suella Braverman has 'profound sadness' over four deaths after migrant boat capsized
HOME secretary Suella Braverman has expressed her ‘profound sadness' after four people died when a migrant boat capsized in the Channel.
The Royal Navy, French navy, Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats were all involved in a major rescue operation off the Kent coast on Wednesday morning. RNLI lifeboats were launched from Dover at 3.07am, followed by more from Ramsgate and Hastings.
Government sources initially said 43 people were rescued, but the figure has since been revised to 39 after updated information from authorities involved. More than 30 were pulled from the water.
Fareham MP Suella Braverman said: 'These are the days that we dread. Crossing the Channel in unseaworthy vessels is a lethally dangerous endeavour. It is for this reason, above all, that we are working so hard to destroy the business model of the people smugglers – evil, organised criminals who treat human beings as cargo.
‘This morning’s tragedy, like the loss of 27 people on one November day last year, is the most sobering reminder possible of why we have to end these crossings.’
In a joint statement with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, Ms Braverman noted the UK-French efforts to tackle illegal migration and resolve ‘with our European neighbours, to intensify our police, border and judicial cooperation’.
Nikolai Posner, communications officer for Utopia 56 which helps migrants in Calais, said a 22-second WhatsApp voice note was left at around 2am UK time.
In the message, a man can be heard saying there was water inside the boat with “families and kids” on board, Mr Posner told PA.
He said: ‘It was clearly an emergency, he was calling for help – in the background of the message we can hear babies screaming.’
In audio of the voice note, obtained by Channel 4 News, a man can be heard saying: ‘We’re in a boat and we have a problem. Please help. We have children and families in a boat. Water is coming in. We don’t have anything for this, for feeling safety. Please help me bro. Please, please. We are in the water. We have a family.’
More than 44,000 people have made the crossing from mainland Europe so far this year.