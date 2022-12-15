Daniel Plumstead, 35, is wanted on a fail to appear warrant and is believed to be in the city. Police are urging the public to report his whereabouts, and have released a picture of him.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries into locating Plumstead so we can speak to him.

Wanted Daniel Plumstead, from Portsmouth. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight police.

‘These efforts will continue, however we are also asking the public to report any information to us regarding his whereabouts.

‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

‘If you have seen him, or know where he is, please call 101 quoting 44220451453. You can also submit information to us online.

Police are urging the public to make a report if they see him. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight police.