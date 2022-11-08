Speaking to broadcasters in Egypt ahead of the COP27 summit, Rishi Sunak said that the UK will work with other European nations to ‘grip this challenge’.

The prime minister has held meetings with French president Emmanuel Macron and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on the margins of the climate conference.

Home secretary Suella Braverman arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of a Cabinet meeting. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

He said: ‘The home secretary is actually at the moment making sure that we reduce the numbers at Manston, and we’re making very good progress on that. But in the long-term, to make sure that we don’t have a situation that we saw at Manston happening again, we need to reduce the number of people coming here illegally.

‘Now that’s going to require the home secretary and others to work constructively with partners around Europe to stop people coming in the first place.

‘And there’s a range of things we need to do to make that a reality. That’s what the home secretary is focused on and that’s what I’m focused on as well.’

The UK and French governments are ‘certainly discussing ongoing further co-operation’ on the matter, Downing Street said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the prime minister’s official spokesperson, the French role in tackling small boats crossing the English Channel was ‘vitally important’.