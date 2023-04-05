The current Fareham MP was up against current Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond at a vote of party members tonight – dubbed the Battle of Waterlooville – as they decided who would stand in the new seat, which is set to be created because of a review of constituency boundaries. Mrs Braverman won by 77 votes to 54.

Under this shake-up, the Meon Valley seat will disappear, Fareham and Waterlooville will be created and the Winchester seat will be extended south.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman, left, and Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond who will fight it out for the newly created Fareham and Waterlooville seat as the Meon Valley seat disappears under Boundary Commission reforms

Mrs Braverman, who was elected MP for Fareham in 2015, and Mrs Drummond, who has represented the Meon Valley since 2019, faced a vote of eligible local members at the Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth tonight. The public was not admitted. There were 250 people eligible to vote – party members in the current Fareham and Meon Valley constituencies.

A number of constituency changes have been proposed across the UK as part of the 2023 boundary review.

The review started in January 2021, and its final recommendations are due to be presented by July 1 this year, with changes expected before the next election.

The Boundary Commission for England has closed its ‘final consultation’ and is considering the feedback received.