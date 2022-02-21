The site to the rear of Brook Avenue, Warsash will see four detached homes with parking and landscaping.

A very similar application was refused in July 2018 afterwards the planning inspectorate dismissed the appeal in June 2020.

A new development approved by Fareham Borough Council at Brook Lane, Warsash

The proposal drew criticism from 29 residents, raising concerns over the impact on wildlife, nitrate mitigation and planning policy conflicts.

Policy DSP40 states that in the absence of a five-year housing supply, housing sites outside the urban area must meet five criteria points.

The criteria ensure that proposals are ‘sustainably located’ adjacent to urban settlement boundaries and that the homes are sensitively designed to reflect the character of the area.

James Moir, who lives nearby the site gave a written deputation in the planning meeting: ‘All of the five criteria in DSP40 need to be met in order for the clause to be valid.

‘The original planning application was refused, one of the main reasons being that there was conflict with DSP40 in that it is not adjacent or well related to the urban boundaries.

‘There exists a significant reasonable doubt around this point, to have reasonable doubt is not a sound basis to decide in favour of the planning application.’

In another deputation, Christine Wilkes-Holmes said there will be detrimental consequences for conservation and wildlife: ‘The plot's positioning is a conservation corridor, providing an oasis for a large population of wildlife between holly hill and the ancient woodland to the south.

‘This development has double the size plot ratio of neighbouring new builds, adds nothing to the local plan and is not affordable for the average buyer.’

As the council are behind on their housing delivery target the ‘tilted balance’ applies. This means all applications are approved as long as they do not affect the environment.