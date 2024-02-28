Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth City Council completed the purchase of 747 houses on Monday (February 26). The majority of the new buildings are in Portsmouth, with others situated in Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Winchester. The acquisition is considered the largest tenanted social housing transfer of its kind.

Portsmouth City Council has completed the purchase of over 700 new homes in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, Fareham and Winchester. Pictured is resident engagement officer, Rachel Bedford, and Somerstown housing officer, Jonathan Coulson

Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, said: "We're so pleased to be able to welcome each and every new tenant joining us. This significant addition to our housing provision is a positive and forward thinking move to make sure the long-term security of our housing is secured. We have worked very hard to make the transition as seamless as possible and I hope all our new tenants will feel they have their voices heard and their needs met."

The homes were sold to the council by Clarion Housing Group, who were trying to shed the properties from their portfolio. Shared ownership accommodation is also included in the deal, which is a new type of housing for the local authority to manage. A further batch of homes in Portsmouth is scheduled to be bought by the council this summer, bringing the total to 818 properties.