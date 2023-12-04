Hundreds take part in a pro-Palestine protest in Portsmouth calling for an 'immediate ceasefire' in the Israel-Gaza war
Protesters braved the weather and gathered in Victoria Park yesterday (December 3), before taking part in a March for Palestine through the city centre in the latest demonstration organised by the Portsmouth and South Downs Palestine Solidarity Campaign.
Watch our video embedded in their story to find out more about the march.
It follows the resumption of action by the Israeli military which says it's expanding its ground operation into "all areas" of the Gaza Strip following the resumption of fighting on Friday. Its forces have been pushing further south - amid warnings from humanitarian groups that Gazans are running out of places to flee to.
Israeli action against Gaza follows The Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 which is reported to have killed 1,200 people, with around 240 others taken hostage. Meanwhile Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says more than 15,500 people have been killed in Israel's retaliatory campaign.