But that doesn’t mean we are not bursting with opportunities to bring about a regeneration in the areas they are most needed - it just means we have to be far more clever with the sites we have.

Like other cities around the country we have derelict and long-empty sites whose potential is just going to waste, and we need to make sure everything possible is done to ensure that businesses don't let those opportunities go and make the most of them.

The long talked about regeneration of the north of the city centre has moved at a glacial pace for many a year, but now there may be reason to believe there may be more reason to be optimistic with planning permission finally granted for a scheme.

New housing is being created in areas such as Somerstown replacing Horatia House and Leamington House (captured in the video embedded in this story), plans for tower blocks have also been mooted in our city centre and work is also ongoing to bring Hilsea Lido back to life.

But we also need to make sure we do not just concreate over everything or just focus on our brownfield sites - and a new country park could be just the answer we have been looking at.

Here we look at 16 sites in the city which we believe hold the key to a real rejuvenation in our city to ensure it succeeds both today, but also in years to come.

1 . City centre north Long-talked about - but still awaited - the development of the north of the city could not come soon enough for most of us. Portsmouth City Council secured planning permission in October 2023 for the large-scale redevelopment, which will transform the northern part of the city centre. The scheme covers areas between Hope Street, Charlotte Street, and Commercial Road, creating 2,300 homes, 10,000 square metres of commercial space, and a new public park. But now it is looking for a development partner who can help bring the vision - and the site - to life. Let's hope we do not have to wait too long for more news!

2 . Tipner West This plot of green space to the west of the M275 could potentially be transformed into a marine businesses site as well as accommodate homes - and of course provide a wildlife haven. The city council is keen is earmark the site for this use - but so far has failed to win the backing of the government which would allow this vision to come to life. This is because of environmental concerns and the site's importance to the local wildlife and eco-system. The council and the government are continuing to communicate about it - and so in the meantime there is no real concreate vision about the potential this site could have.

3 . The News Centre site This gateway entrance to the city via Hilsea contained the iconic News Centre building which was demolished last year - creating a huge opportunity for development. We already know that First Bus will build its new bus depot here, but a large portion of the land is still up for sale meaning there is plenty of room for something else here. There was talk of it being suitable for a supermarket, though nothing has come of it, or it could be perfect for a combination of flats and commercial units like its neighbouring Southdown View building (ironically built on the site of the OLD bus depot).

4 . Victory Quay Happily, unlike many of the other sites in the city, work is underway to transform the old Pounds Scrapyard into something new. Planning permission has been granted for more than 800 homes to be built here and work to prepare the site and begin work is well underway with new sea defences also being constructed. One critical point of this site is that it is to be a low car area, with very little space set aside for parking. The idea is that Victory Quay will have excellent green transport options - making it a great testcase for future development in the city.