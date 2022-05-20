Island's bin collectors threaten to strike during Isle of Wight Festival

A huge crowd at the Main stage at The Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 for James Arthur. Picture by Emma Terracciano

GMB union members working as refuse operatives on the island are being balloted for industrial action over the festival’s weekend.

The ballot, which closes on 27 May, could see action begin on the island as early as June 13, with the Isle of Wight Festival scheduled to take place from June 16-19. This year’s festival will feature headline sets from Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Muse.

The workers are in dispute with their employer Amey over pay, which the union members argue is well below industry rates and will not be rectified by the current tabled deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Palmer, GMB regional organiser said: ‘Our members are simply looking for a pay rise which reflects their worth.

‘These are key workers who were working throughout the pandemic and are now looking for some recognition of that.

‘This is a physically demanding job which needs doing come rain or shine, and any pay rise needs to reflect not only that, but also keep above inflation, which has hit a record high this week.

‘We are very clear that anything below inflation is a de facto pay cut.

‘GMB would suggest that festival organisers might want to give the council a call to see why their contractor is refusing to enter negotiations with the union.