Labour leader Keir Starmer has pledged to tackle the “shocking” water quality at Southsea seafront by making water company bosses liable for discharges.

During his visit to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard for the D-Day 80 celebrations, Starmer addressed concerns about the Southsea East bathing site. The popular seafront spot near South Parade Pier was recently classified as having “poor” water quality by the Environment Agency. As a result, beachgoers will be advised against swimming in the area.

Starmer criticised the Conservative government’s handling of the issue, calling it a “shocking dereliction of duty”. He said: “I think anyone who sees what’s happening and can’t go in the water is disgusted by what’s been allowed to happen – the government’s failure to get a grip of this and the problem now impounded by that.

“It will be one of the things that we will have to address if we were privileged to come into power but I’m sure I speak for everybody who sees this sewage going into our waters, I think it’s disgusting, it’s unacceptable, it’s intolerable. The government has lost control of sewage in the same way it’s lost control of so many other issues.”

The water quality of Southsea beach close to South Parade Pier is officially 'poor'

Starmer proposed stricter enforcement of existing regulations and additional measures to hold water company executives liable for discharges.

“We would certainly stop the bonuses that are being paid,” he added. “We would take effective action and roll our sleeves up, the question for the government is how on earth could you allow this to get in such a terrible state.”

Stephen Morgan, who has served as an MP for Portsmouth South since 2017 and is again the Labour candidate, joined Starmer.

He described Southsea Seafront as the “jewel in our city’s crown” and stressed the importance of maintaining its accessibility for local residents. “It’s vital we take action, and that an incoming Labour government tackles this issue once and for all,” Morgan said.