Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at the Labour Party Conference was overshadowed by an unfortunate gaff.

The politician made the error speaking about the current situation in the Middle East. He said: “I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the sausages...the hostages, and a recommitment to the two state solution, a recognised Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer made a major gaff during his speech at the Labour Party Conference, which social media has picked up on. | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Starmer set out what he called a plan for “national renewal” of the country. He added that “change has begun” but warned there would be difficult decisions ahead. He told delegates in Liverpool it would be a “long-term project”, but “make no mistake, the work of change has begun. The patient, calm, determined era of politics as service has begun”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the promises outlined was for the Government to address an “injustice hiding in plain sight”, the issue of homeless veterans. “We cannot stand by and let this happen anymore,” he said. The prime minister promised to “repay” homeless veterans saying “homes will be there for heroes”. Mr Starmer said: “There is another injustice hiding in plain sight on our streets. In every town and city in this country, people who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, who put their lives on the line to protect us all, but who will not have a safe place to sleep tonight.

“We cannot stand by and let this happen anymore. And so today, I can announce that this Government will respect that service. We will repay those who served us. And house all veterans in housing need. Homes will be there for heroes.”