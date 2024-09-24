Sir Keir Starmer calls for the "return of the sausages" from Gaza in major speech gaff at Labour conference
The politician made the error speaking about the current situation in the Middle East. He said: “I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the sausages...the hostages, and a recommitment to the two state solution, a recognised Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.”
Mr Starmer set out what he called a plan for “national renewal” of the country. He added that “change has begun” but warned there would be difficult decisions ahead. He told delegates in Liverpool it would be a “long-term project”, but “make no mistake, the work of change has begun. The patient, calm, determined era of politics as service has begun”.
Among the promises outlined was for the Government to address an “injustice hiding in plain sight”, the issue of homeless veterans. “We cannot stand by and let this happen anymore,” he said. The prime minister promised to “repay” homeless veterans saying “homes will be there for heroes”. Mr Starmer said: “There is another injustice hiding in plain sight on our streets. In every town and city in this country, people who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, who put their lives on the line to protect us all, but who will not have a safe place to sleep tonight.
“We cannot stand by and let this happen anymore. And so today, I can announce that this Government will respect that service. We will repay those who served us. And house all veterans in housing need. Homes will be there for heroes.”
