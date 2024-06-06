Keir Starmer says Portsmouth International Port needs to continue to grow to 'thrive'
During a recent visit to Portsmouth, Starmer emphasised the importance of the port’s development as part of a broader strategy to boost local economies.
“It’s really important and the way to ensure that it thrives in the future is to have a local growth plan – we’re very clear the number one mission for a labour government is to grow the economy and that means growing it in every place.”
Starmer outlined the Labour Party’s approach, which involves collaboration between local leaders and businesses to create a tailored growth plan. This plan would incorporate the necessary skills and resources to ensure long-term success for the port.
“So in Portsmouth, we would have a local growth plan bringing together local leaders and businesses around a specific plan that then winds into it, the skills that we need to make sure that this thrives not just next year but in many decades to come.”
Stephen Morgan, former Labour MP for Portsmouth South since the general election was announced, echoed Starmer’s sentiments, highlighting the port’s significance to the local community and economy.
“Portsmouth International Port is council-run, and it’s crucial that the income generated from it is reinvested into public services,” he said.
Portsmouth International Port opened in 1976 to promote regional trade and economic growth. As a municipal port, it is owned by Portsmouth City Council which recently reported £8m in profits last year. It reported in 2019 that the facility generated £390m for the UK economy and some 5,590 jobs either directly or indirectly.
More locally, the economic contribution was valued at £189m and 2,410 jobs in the Portsmouth City Council area. In February, the council signed up the Swedish multinational company ABB to provide a shore power connection for visiting ferries and cruise ships. The technology will allow vessels to turn off their engines while at berth, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 20,000 tonnes from 2027.