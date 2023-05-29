News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

King's coronation: Sword carried by Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt becomes a huge tourist attraction

The sword carried by Penny Mordaunt during the King’s coronation has become a surprise star attraction at the Tower of London.
By David George
Published 29th May 2023, 15:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 15:09 BST

A new display opened earlier this week in the Jewel House where crowns and various jewels are kept for visitors.

Officials have since revealed the Sword of State has fast become the most popular attraction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Historic Portsmouth banquet hall to be demolished as planning permission granted

Penny Mordaunt holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the coronation. Picture: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPenny Mordaunt holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the coronation. Picture: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Penny Mordaunt holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the coronation. Picture: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Most Popular

The sword was shown during the television coverage of the coronation being held by the MP, who was praised for holding the blade for a prolonged period of time.

Charles Farris, a historian of the monarchy at Historic Royal Palaces, told the BBC: ‘It’s not an object we might have seen visitors looking for, particularly in the past – but we expect that they definitely will now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It’s wonderful to see the ways in which the recent coronation has given people a new-found appreciation of the crown jewels.’

It was revealed after the coronation that the Portsmouth MP had to take painkillers so she could carry the 17th century sword, which is more than 3ft (1m) long.

SEE ALSO: Two youths marched home by police as people abused and have stones chucked at them on Portsmouth seafront

The sword is kept in the Tower of London with the crown jewels and other royal regalia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to the BBC earlier this month, Ms Mordaunt said: ‘I think you want to make sure you’re in good nick and I did take a couple of painkillers beforehand just to make sure I was going to be all right.

‘We got through it and it was only half of the ceremony I had to carry the Sword of State, which is the really heavy one, then I traded it in for the very exquisite Jewelled Sword of Offering, which is much lighter.’

Related topics:Penny MordauntPortsmouthBBCTower of London