A new display opened earlier this week in the Jewel House where crowns and various jewels are kept for visitors.

Officials have since revealed the Sword of State has fast become the most popular attraction.

Penny Mordaunt holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the coronation. Picture: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The sword was shown during the television coverage of the coronation being held by the MP, who was praised for holding the blade for a prolonged period of time.

Charles Farris, a historian of the monarchy at Historic Royal Palaces, told the BBC: ‘It’s not an object we might have seen visitors looking for, particularly in the past – but we expect that they definitely will now.

‘It’s wonderful to see the ways in which the recent coronation has given people a new-found appreciation of the crown jewels.’

It was revealed after the coronation that the Portsmouth MP had to take painkillers so she could carry the 17th century sword, which is more than 3ft (1m) long.

The sword is kept in the Tower of London with the crown jewels and other royal regalia.

Speaking to the BBC earlier this month, Ms Mordaunt said: ‘I think you want to make sure you’re in good nick and I did take a couple of painkillers beforehand just to make sure I was going to be all right.