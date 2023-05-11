As lord president of the Privy Council, the Conservative politician attracted worldwide attention when she carried the 3.6kg Sword of State for over an hour during the ceremony on Saturday, May 6.

Speaking to the BBC’s Radio 4’s Political Thinking podcast, Ms Mordaunt shared her preparations for the role, including taking the drugs and using her military background.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the coronation. Picture: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Portsmouth North MP said: ‘I was not in the gym six months prior to this. I think you want to make sure you’re in good nick and I did take a couple of painkillers beforehand just to make sure I was going to be alright. We got through it and it’s only half the ceremony I had to carry the Sword of State – which is the really heavy one – and then I traded it in for the very exquisite jewelled Sword of Offering which was much lighter.’

Ms Mordaunt previously thanked her training in the Royal Navy for helping her to remain composed while standing for long periods of time.

Offering advice for future lord presidents presented with the task, she added: ‘Like anything you’re preparing for, don’t leave anything to chance. Have a good breakfast, wear comfortable shoes. I had a great team with me – the chaps who haven’t got any plaudits at all, the former defence chiefs who were standing behind me with the other swords in the ceremony. We were all there supporting each other.’