Knowle bar and restaurant owner plans to take council to court over live music row

After receiving complaints about noise, a licensing sub-committee decided to place conditions on Wicks Bar and Grill in Knowle to one live music event per calendar month, with exceptions in December.

Owner George Madgwick had requested Winchester City Council for one a week plus special events.

The applicant for reviewing the licence, Phil Tidridge said: ‘What we’re talking about is public nuisance, how it is impacting upon people in their properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Madgwick in The Wicks Bar and Grill.

‘He is now suggesting once per week, that was happening anyway so it’s no alteration. Bear in mind this is a restaurant it’s not a live music venue.

‘I would say one per week plus a couple of other things the applicant is looking for, New Year's Eve, Christmas Day, Christmas Eve and Valentine's Day - that’s 57 live music events per year.’

Mr Madgwick, who is also a Portsmouth city councillor, said that the limits placed on the venue would close the business.

He said: ‘The venue is essentially the hub of the village. It's the only restaurant, bar, coffee shop, pub whatever you want to call it.

‘What I’ve asked for is up to 57 events per year - but that is the maximum. I stress that in January this year we held one event, in February we held two events, this month we held one event and next month we have no events scheduled whatsoever.

‘December is really a sticking point for us, we make more money in December than in January, February, March and April combined - we completely and utterly rely on December.’

After the committee, Mr Madgwick told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he thought the council had not conducted the hearing properly.

‘It is incredibly disappointing to see how poor a local authority's legal and responsible authorities' practices are,’ he said.

‘They had allowed late representation from the council but not myself.

‘They refused to allow me to sum up so the council is in breach of the Human Rights Act and Hearings Act regulation 2005.