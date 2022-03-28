Lab equipment firm to build new headquarters on Portsdown Hill after unanimous approval by council

Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee agreed to grant planning permission for the CTS Europe scheme on Wednesday, welcoming the city-based firm's expansion.

'The overall look of the building, the provision of green walls and solar panels shows that it's a sustainable development,' councillor George Fielding said. 'It's very, very encouraging to see.'

The decision followed the recommendation of council planning officers who welcomed the redevelopment of the disused site next to Fort Southwick.

How the new CTS Europe facility prroposed for the former Ministry of Defence Portsdown site next to Fort Southwick could look

The development will allow CTS Europe to relocate from its base at Ordnance Court which the firm said it had 'outgrown.':

'We've been looking for the opportunity to expand our business for the last five years,' its managing director, Sean Codling, said. 'This is a market sector that is growing and we have the opportunity to become a major influence in this market.'

The company creates specialist enclosures used in pharmaceutical research laboratories.

'We specifically identified the Portsdown site as our new HQ in order to create a setting in which we can welcome international visitors and provide a workplace that our employees would enjoy,' he added.

'In addition to training, we aim to have a test laboratory both to develop new technologies and to carry out testing of equipment for British and European standards.

Two-thirds of the land owned by the company but the development will only take place on the land within Portsmouth's boundaries due to reluctance from Winchester City Council to support a more comprehensive scheme.

The remainder of the site will be restored to its natural condition.

