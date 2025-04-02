Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Labour campaign has urged Portsmouth City Council to rethink play park upgrades after families raised accessibility concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has been replacing play equipment across the city due to wear and tear over decades of use. New equipment has already been installed at Canoe Lake Play Park, Hilsea Lido, and Baffins Park. However, there was no consultation with families, carers, or childminders before these updates were made.

Councillor Charlotte Gerada, who has spearheaded the campaign, said, “The feedback from our community is clear. Families want play parks that are inclusive and accessible for all children, regardless of age or ability.” She stressed that consulting with park users before making changes is essential to meet their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that the new equipment for older children is "significantly higher" and "more challenging," raising "safety concerns for some families who are unable to reach their children to assist them."

Residents have raised concerns that the new equipment is not suitable for younger children and those with disabilities. One resident commented, “It seems whoever is in charge of planning and approving these new 'play areas' is completely out of touch. They are not inclusive, which I find even more shocking.”

Another parent highlighted issues at Hilsea Lido, saying, “The new equipment is terribly designed, with the only way to access the slides via a cargo net. Parents are having to lift their children up as it's too difficult for them.”

Canoe Lake Play Park

As a result of the campaign, the council has now agreed to consult families before installing any more equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Gerada welcomed this decision, saying, “The council will now install more play equipment targeted at disabled and younger children and consult park users before making further changes.”

She also announced that she would be meeting with council officers at Canoe Lake Play Park after securing an additional £20,000 in funding to improve pre-school play equipment.

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin also voiced her support for the campaign after speaking with families at Baffins Park. She said, “It’s vital that our play parks cater to all children. I want to thank Charlotte for her proactive stance and commitment to listening to the community and taking action.”

A council spokesperson said: “The Council is committed to improving play areas and equipment across our 124 sites in Portsmouth. The new equipment meets safety standards and has been inspected by accredited Council play inspectors and an independent qualified play inspector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In response to feedback, we have commissioned an independent review of all our play areas to ensure the right play facilities are in place. In addition, extra play equipment is being introduced at Canoe Lake and Baffins Pond in the coming weeks.”

Residents are encouraged to share their feedback on play park improvements through the following link: https://survey.labour.org.uk/kbapkdgf4mpnhowu2tee6o7mq.