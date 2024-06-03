Land in Portsmouth for thousands of of new homes, employment, retail and other business use - as well as a major expansion of Fratton Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Portsmouth City Councillors have voted to advance the next stage of the local development plan following their a statutory obligation to create and execute plans to guide and explore opportunities for development. Planning applications are then be handled in accordance with development plans – using the local plan as a blueprint for all decision making – within a specified period. If approved, Portsmouth’s local plan would be in place until 2040.
The plan has designated strategic sites deemed “mission critical” for achieving the “Portsmouth 2040 Vision,” adopted by the council in 2021. This vision underpins the aims of the local plan. Portsmouth’s plan includes identifying land suitable for housing, employment, retail and other business use – it also looks at supporting an increase in the capacity of the home of Portsmouth Football Club at Fratton Park.
The strategic sites
Tipner West and Horsea Island East: Proposals include the creation of between 814 and 1,250 new homes and a 58,000 sqm marine employment hub.
Tipner East: This site would see the development of 1,056 homes, sea defences, and a transport hub with 2,650 car parking spaces.
Portsmouth City Centre: The plan could increase the number of homes by 4,158, with over 1,500 sqm of commercial space and an enhanced culture and leisure offer.
Fratton Park Stadium: Capacity could increase from 21,000 to between 26,000 and 30,000. Additionally, 710 homes are proposed, along with a 145-room hotel and mixed conference and event facilities.
St James and Langstone Campus, Milton: Proposals include 417 homes, with elderly persons and sheltered accommodation, as well as healthcare, education, and recreation facilities.
Housing needs and challenges
The housing need in Portsmouth, calculated using the government’s algorithm, is 899 homes per year. However, accounting for new homes on sites and houses in multiple occupation, the need is 680 homes per year.
Council documents state the shortfall is due to “our constrained island geography,” with issues such as flooding, contaminated land, and nature designations impeding house building across the city.
Next steps
Councillors approved the pre-submission Local Plan last week ahead of a six-week public consultation starting in mid-June. Stakeholders and the public can submit representations, which must be considered by the local authority.
If the consultation is approved and no major changes are needed, the intention is to submit the plan to the Secretary of State for examination.