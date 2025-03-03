Portsmouth City Council will review the licence of Soul Bar in Southsea after several complaints about late-night noise from neighbours.

The request for the review was made by Sam Funnell from Universal Property and Investment, who represents the tenants affected by the noise. The main issue raised is disturbance caused late at night, which falls under the council’s rule to prevent public nuisance.

Soul Bar, located at 31 Osborne Road, has been under its current licence since 23rd April 2021, when it was taken over by the current licence holder Paul Drysdale. Before becoming Paul’s Bar, and then subsequently Soul Bar, the site was home to ‘Like a Teatray in the Sky’ café, ‘The Vintage Tea Rooms and Art Gallery,’ and, before that, The Last Viceroy Indian restaurant.

Six people living above the bar have sent formal complaints, adding to noise reports already made to the council.

The council’s licensing committee will now review the case, considering factors such as crime prevention, public safety, noise control, and the protection of children. A decision will be made on whether Paul’s Bar can keep its licence, or to apply conditions to the venue to control or limit noise.

A representation, written by a neighbouring resident, complained about music playing as late as 4am.

They added: “As well as playing music late, they play music with a lot of bass. The vibration from the base as well as the music has woken me up on several occasions and stops me from being able to go back to sleep at a usual time.

“I am currently attending university, and regularly have lectures at 9am, with them playing music throughout the week and the weekend. It has made it much harder for me to attend university as some nights I do not get sleep at all.”

Another nearby resident added: “The bar operates until 3am, sometimes even beyond that, such as on December 7, 2024, when it remained open until 6am.

“Litter, including empty bottles and can is regularly left outside the building, cigarette ends have also been pushed through our letterbox.

“Patrons often loiter outside after closing; shouting, cheering, and stomping on the pavement which extends the noise disturbance well beyond operating hours.”