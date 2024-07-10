Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The public are set to be given an update on a town centre’s regeneration plans at an open meeting where they will be able to provide feedback.

The next stages of the Waterlooville masterplan is set to be unveiled at a public meeting in Waterlooville Community Centre on Wednesday, July 10 at 7pm. The meeting will give residents the chance to hear directly from Havant Borough Council’s regeneration team and provide feedback to them directly.

This is the next step in a process which has sought public feedback from an early stage including a festival of ideas workshop in January and then an exhibition of their masterplan in March. The exhibition provided an insight into how the area could be regenerated.

While the town is currently dominated by vacant shops, the plans showed a park, green spaces and easy access for pedestrians and cyclists. While work to build residential flats above commercial units in Wellington Way is already in progress. Feedback from that exhibition has now been taken onboard and put towards the latest plans which will be unveiled this evening.

At March’s exhibition 10 quick wins were outlined that could be implemented within 12 months. Those quick wins have been outlined below:

1. Organise street art festival and introduce some street art in run down locations

2. Carry out a street furniture refurbishment programme

3. Enhance the aesthetic look of the town centre - collaborate with local artists to create murals, sculptures etc

4. Establish a community garden and invite resident volunteers to run it.

5. Create a digital platform and social media group to promote networking and manage the town centre

6. Look at “meanwhile uses” of vacant shops to improve the aesthetics of them and promote community events etc

7. Organise pop up markets, craft fairs and festivals to showcase local talent

8. Reinvigorate the market

9. Establish a community led place making committee to oversea the activation of “meanwhile “ spaces

10. Set up a pop up shop to help businesses get established on the high street.

The public meeting this evening is likely to provide an update on the progress of these aims. It is a free non-ticketed event with residents encouraged to come along to hear the plans and give their thoughts directly to the team in charge of the regeneration plans.