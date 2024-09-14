Ranting and raving about scones, Brexit and “utter woke nonsense” has left a prominent broadcaster exasperated.

James O’Brien did not expect a certain caller to phone in to his popular LBC radio show this week. The presenter, who is left wing and is known for challenging the Conservative party and the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, appeared to have met his match.

Colin from Portsmouth appeared on the programme and he did not hold his thoughts on how he felt about the presenter. He said in a viral clip: “Well well well, what have we here? Two British heavyweight titans meeting for the first time. Listen, I’ve been forced to listen to your pathetic woke nonsense, and let me tell you this, you make me sick.

Mid-morning presenter LBC James O'Brien was left bewildered as Colin from Portsmouth called into the show. | Victoria Jones/PA Wire

“You are the epitome of the lefty liberal, gu pudding ramekin hoarding, metropolitan elite, sitting in your little ivory chair, speaking over brave right-leaning callers so they’re not allowed to tell the nation why Brexit was such a good idea, crushing listeners arguments, using their own logic against them! It’s disgusting. You are what is wrong with this country.”

After an initial tirade, Colin expressed his disgust for the Ultra Low Emission Zone in London - aimed at reducing traffic pollution - and the National Trust using a vegan scone recipe for its afternoon tea. “I bet you don’t even care that the National Trust is becoming a Sharia kingdom that forces its poor, unsuspecting customers to have scones without any dairy products in,” Colin said. “You might as well take your middle name out, replace the O with ULEZ. James ULEZ Brien, because that’s how much of an enemy you are to this country.”

Colin rounded off his call with attacks against the BBC and Mr O’Brien. He added: “I bet you are on a secret WhatsApp group with Carol Vorderman and Gary Lineker aren’t you? Plotting with Keir Starmer to get into the House of Lords, to make it law to buy your book. Oh you’d love that wouldn’t you?

“If we had to pay for a licence to watch the BBC and to read your book! You’re now the king of radio, just because every single caller to your show since 2016 is too frightened to give you positives of leaving the EU in case they’re locked for free speech. Well I hope you’re happy, because you are destroying this once great country from the inside!”

Colin from Portsmouth is a satirical sketch character created by Exploding Heads, whose tirades often go viral on social media. The comedy duo, Anthony Richardson and Mark Davison, are performing at the new Fareham Live venue in October.