Leigh Park flats are turned down by councillors because of no affordable housing

The development, proposed by Fortidu Ltd, for a vacant plot on Bartons Road into 175 one and two-bedroom flats was refused by Havant Borough Council’s planning committee.

The lack of affordable housing offered by the developers was one of the reasons behind the committee's decision that the proposal was not appropriate for Leigh Park, one of the borough’s most deprived areas.

A block of flats planned for Bartons Road in Havant

A deputation by Patricia Brooks, on behalf of the Havant Climate Alliance and Friends of the Earth, said the development would offer little to the real housing needs in the borough.

‘With over 1,700 households on the waiting list, it is shocking that this development is proposed with zero per cent affordable housing.

‘It is likely that many flats will be bought by buy-to-let landlords who will charge commercial rents.

‘Much of this will then have to be subsidised by the council, as housing benefit. So ultimately this development could represent a further drain on the council’s finances.

‘There needs to be an independent assessment of the developer’s expected profit from this project.’

During the debate, opinion was equally split between members on whether the development should be approved.

Councillor Kristine Tindall, a Conservative councillor for the Battins ward, said: ‘I’m really curious how you think it would help with our housing situation because I can't imagine many people in Leigh Park who could afford to buy a one or two-bedroom apartment, it’s definitely not people on our housing list.'

Cllr Pam Crellin, chairman of the planning committee added: ‘Leigh Park has a higher crime rate in the borough, it also has the highest use of food banks, it also has an increase in mental health issues and also the highest unemployment rate in the borough.

‘It doesn’t give me any excitement to see these plans because they are not going to provide these people with homes, on our waiting list.

‘Yes, we should have it in the borough but not in an area where we have deprivation because it does not offer people who are looking for homes any solution.’

In support of the proposal, Cllr Julie Richardson, a Conservative councillor for Hayling West, said: ‘I hear what you say about deprivation, in some way hopefully it will enhance the area a little bit.

‘What you don’t want to do is produce ghettos, you don’t want more of the same and at the moment it’s horrible vacant land.