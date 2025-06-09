A former ambulance station is to get a new roof as Havant’s students continue developing their building skills.

Now called The Apex Centre, the former ambulance station in Bishopstoke Road is used by The Park Community School as a Skills Centre. It provides facilities for students to learn construction and building skills, such as bricklaying, said a council officer.

Havant Borough Council’s planning committee approved plans to replace the existing lower-level roof with a new roof covering and insulation, along with replacement rooflights. The increased height and depth of the building’s fascia were also approved.

The Apex Centre in Leigh Park, Havant, is a former ambulance station | Planning documents/LDRS

The site in Leigh Park is owned by Havant Borough Council and so came before the council’s planning committee on June 5 for a decision.

Councillor Michael Lind (Lib Dem, Bedhampton) said the Skills Centre is a benefit to Havant borough and will continue to be of benefit as people with building skills will be needed.

Committee chair Councillor Richard Brown (Lab, Leigh Park Hermitage) said he is impressed by what the students produce there. He said he had been blown away by the work of a 14-year-old girl who had produced the most beautiful fireplace.

The council officer said the existing flat roof had come to the end of its performance life and required its waterproof covering to be replaced. The five skylights will also be replaced with new ones.

The re-roofing allows the addition of insulation to meet building regulations standards which raises the roof by 200 to 250mm. The replacement fascia board will also appear visually deeper, increasing from 0.6m to 1m at the front.

The work is going out to tender and it is hoped the work will be completed during the summer holidays, said the officer.

The committee voted unanimously to approve application APP/25/00208.