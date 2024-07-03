Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has given a final message to voters with the seat likely to be won by his party in the general election.

The day before voters go to the polls Sir Ed arrived at Winchester’s Abbey Gardens to thank Liberal Democrat campaigners and supporters. He said: ”This is a once-in-a-century election, a chance to change the political geography of our country and in doing that to become a caring nation. A nation that cares for each other.”

Sir Davey, who previously said he had been “so moved” by the reaction to his party’s campaign on care and carers, said Liberal Democrats are doing well across Hampshire and the rest of the country. He said it would be good to see Winchester’s Liberal Democrat candidate Danny Chambers in. It is a potential gain from the Tories, with Steve Brine’s majority falling since 2015 to just under 1,000 in 2019. Due to constituency boundary changes, Flick Drummond is the Conservative candidate moving from Meon Valley.

Danny Chambers is a vet and speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in Winchester, he joked at least they have the pet vote. Sir Ed said Liberal Democrats had put social care and family carers on the agenda bringing the care question out of the shadows into the spotlight to become a caring nation. He said if the UK becomes a caring nation, it will change politics and rescue the NHS.

Ed Davey with Lib Dem Supporters

Mr Chambers said: “We have a good chance of winning in Winchester as people are desperate for some kind of change. The Liberal Democrats have been running a good campaign here for the last two years.”

The latest You Gov poll has the Liberal Democrats taking Winchester with 51.3 percent which has them on course to win.

The candidates for Winchester for July 4’s general election: