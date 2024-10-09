Litter and fly-tipping row as councillor is accused of 'staging' photos to show a problem
Councillor Charlotte Gerada, leader of the Portsmouth Labour group, has criticised some members of Portsmouth City Council for undermining efforts to address street cleanliness in the city during a traffic, environment and community safety (TECS) panel.
Cllr Gerada said: “As a councillor, the issue I am contacted about the most is about street cleanliness issues: rubbish, fly-tipping, dog fouling and broken glass on streets. And, as a mum walking the streets every day with a pram and dog, I see these issues too and report them almost daily. That’s why, as a member of TECS, I’ve pushed for a review of street cleanliness issues.”
During the meeting she shared printed photos of litter and fly-tipping to the panel chair, Cllr Brian Madgwick, who “suggested” they were staged.
“Then several Liberal Democrat panel members really minimised the issue, claiming Portsmouth was one of the cleanest cities in the South (without offering any evidence to back that up), that I was exaggerating how bad things are and that actually Portsmouth is pretty pristine,” she added. “I love Portsmouth and am proud to call it my home, but I can’t deny that in recent years there has been more rubbish and fly-tipping issues across the city.”
Speaking to The News, Cllr Brian Madgwick “fully agrees” that Fratton and surrounding areas are bad for litter and fly-tipping.
“What I said to [Cllr Gerada] is I’ve never seen images like you’re showing when I have walked to streets, I’ve seen it as bad which makes me feel like some of those could be staged.
“I didn’t say they were staged, I said they look as if they were.”
Liberal Democrat councillor Lee Hunt commented on a Facebook post made by Cllr Gerada regarding the meeting. He said the Labour group leader was “exaggerating to create a poor impression of Portsmouth – just to make politics”.
The Portsmouth Liberal Democrats were approached for comment.
To report instances of fly-tipping in the city fill in this form on the city council website or call 023 9282 2251.
