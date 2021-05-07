LiveLIVE: Hampshire County Council local election results

VOTES are starting to be counted for council seats across the county.

By David George
Friday, 7th May 2021, 5:31 pm

Following yesterday’s voting day, seats are up for grabs at Hampshire County Council and boroughs across the Solent region.

Today, the county council and Fareham Borough Council will be totting up the votes and welcoming politicians into a whole host of seats in wards and divisions.

All 78 seats in Hampshire are up for grabs, with a further 15 seats in Fareham.

The results are collected in ballot boxes for counting

Hampshire County Council oversees education, health and infrastructure projects, including roadworks.

Meanwhile, the borough councils are responsible for day-to-day issues such as bin collections, housing and planning applications.

Counts for Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant are due to take place tomorrow.

Peter Chegwyn holds Gosport seat

Liberal Democrat leader in Gosport, Peter Chegwyn, has maintained his seat in the Hardway division, winning by more than 300 votes from Conservative candidate, Patrick Bergin.

Friday, 07 May, 2021, 17:15

Aldershot North belongs to Labour

The Labour Party has taken Aldershot North from the Conservatives, with Alex Crawford beating Charles Choudhary by 55 votes.

Friday, 07 May, 2021, 17:14

Fareham results for Hampshire County Council

Results have come through for Fareham’s Hampshire County Council divisions, reports Richard Lemmer. We are still waiting on the result for Fareham Town.

Crofton: Remains Conservative with Pal Hayre winning.

Sarisbury: Remains Conservative with Sean Woodward winning.

Portchester: Remains Liberal Democrat with Roger Price winning.

Warsash: Remains Conservative with Mike Ford winning.

Titchfield: Remains Conservative with Sarah Pankhurst winning.

Friday, 07 May, 2021, 16:58

Farnborough South result announced

The Conservatives have won a second seat at the Hampshire County Council table - in Farnborough South, candidate Adam Jackman won with 2,607 votes, more than 1,000 more than second place candidate Thomas Mitchell (Liberal Democrat).

Friday, 07 May, 2021, 16:54

Our photographer has also arrived in Fareham

Candidates arrive for the election count in Fareham. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Friday, 07 May, 2021, 16:48

First seat decided

The first Hampshire County Council result has been announced over in East Hampshire - the Alton Rural seat has been won by Conservative candidate Mark Kemp-Gee.

Friday, 07 May, 2021, 16:40

Our Fareham reporter is on the case

Friday, 07 May, 2021, 15:49

Counting underway in Fareham

Friday, 07 May, 2021, 15:44

What do councillors actually do?

Ever wondered what councillors actually do? This video should explain the basics:

Friday, 07 May, 2021, 15:41

Friday, 07 May, 2021, 15:25

Counting has begun

The votes are starting to be counted for Hampshire County Council seats.

