Following yesterday’s voting day, seats are up for grabs at Hampshire County Council and boroughs across the Solent region.

Today, the county council and Fareham Borough Council will be totting up the votes and welcoming politicians into a whole host of seats in wards and divisions.

All 78 seats in Hampshire are up for grabs, with a further 15 seats in Fareham.

The results are collected in ballot boxes for counting

Hampshire County Council oversees education, health and infrastructure projects, including roadworks.

Meanwhile, the borough councils are responsible for day-to-day issues such as bin collections, housing and planning applications.

Counts for Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant are due to take place tomorrow.

